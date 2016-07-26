UPDATE 1-Daimler's mytaxi to merge with Hailo to take on Uber

* mytaxi and Hailo to combine in all-share deal
* Hailo to rebrand as mytaxi by 2017
* Combined company to be headquartered in Hamburg
FRANKFURT, July 26 Daimler's mytaxi
said it will will merge with British rival Hailo in an all-share
deal, creating Europe's largest smartphone-based taxi-hailing
business.
Unlike U.S.-based ride hailing start-up Uber,
which established itself to compete against taxi companies, the
new company will operate using taxi firms.
It is the latest push by traditional carmakers to enter the
taxi ride hailing services market dominated by Uber and other
technology companies.
The companies declined to disclose financial terms.
"It's a paper deal. Daimler will own 60 percent of the new
entity and the stakeholders in Halio will own 40 percent," said
Halio CEO Andrew Pinnington, who will be chief executive of the
combined company.
The merged entity, which will operate under the mytaxi
brand, will have 70 million passengers and 100,000 registered
taxi drivers in over 50 cities across nine countries in Europe,
the companies said.
In similar deals this year, Volkswagen took a
$300 million stake in Gett and General Motors invested
$500 million in Lyft.
Hailo, which operates in Britain, Ireland and Spain, will
combine with myTaxi, which is available in Austria, Germany,
Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.
The combined company will be headquartered in Hamburg,
Germany.
MyTaxi founder Niclaus Mewes will take a seat on the
supervisory board and in addition he will become managing
director of Daimler Mobility Services GmbH.
Sky News was first to report the potential combination of
MyTaxi and Hailo.
