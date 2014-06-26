UPDATE 1-Daimler and Nissan approve joint Mexico production -sources

BRIEF-NextEra Energy says unit sold $1.25 bln of 3.55% Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027
* Co's unit sold $1.25 billion principal amount of its 3.55% Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027 - SEC filing
(Adds details, comment, background)
By Laurence Frost and Ilona Wissenbach
PARIS/STUTTGART, June 26 Daimler and Nissan have finalized a joint venture deal to build future Mercedes and Infiniti compact cars in Mexico, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday as the automakers called a news conference to unveil the plans.
The companies are preparing to announce a "substantial investment" to develop the vehicles on Daimler's front wheel-drive architecture and assemble them at Nissan's Aguascalientes site northeast of Guadalajara, the sources said.
The 50-50 venture, first reported by Reuters in March, will broaden Nissan's premium Infiniti lineup, expand Daimler's North American production and reinforce the German carmaker's relationship with the Renault-Nissan alliance.
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche and his Renault-Nissan counterpart Carlos Ghosn will unveil a new cooperation deal at a 1330 GMT news conference on Friday, both companies said, declining to comment further. A separate news conference is to be held in Mexico.
The new manufacturing deal will be the "largest project in the global collaboration of Daimler and the Renault-Nissan Alliance", Daimler said.
Mercedes, Nissan and alliance partner Renault have shared engines, plants and vehicle architectures for small cars and vans since Zetsche and Ghosn announced a broad-based partnership in 2010, underpinned by small reciprocal shareholdings.
The compact car plans, set out in a February memorandum of understanding, will help Infiniti fill a gap at the bottom end of its range with a new SUV, sedan and coupe sharing parts and architecture with successors to the Mercedes A- and B-Class, GLA and CLA, sources have said.
In return, Daimler gets a first North American production line for its "MFA" vehicle architecture, as well as development savings and economies of scale - in a vehicle category where it has struggled in the past with low profitability. (Additional reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said its first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, below market expectations as a spike in electricity prices ate into a surge in sales.
NEW YORK, April 28 Don't look for the outperformance of growth stocks to fade any time soon, as long as corporate earnings continue to improve and hopes remain for stronger economic growth.