UPDATE 3-Mercedes, Nissan expand cooperation to build pickup

* Mercedes pickup to share underpinnings with Nissan P300
* Mercedes, Nissan, Renault collaboration expanded
* Trucks to be built in Spain and Argentina
(Adds comment from Argentine president)
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, April 7 Daimler AG on
Tuesday said it would expand its cooperation with partner Nissan
Motor Co Ltd to develop a mid-sized pickup truck for
Mercedes-Benz as the German premium automaker seeks to narrow
its sales gap with rival BMW.
The new Mercedes-Benz pickup targets commercial and private
clients in Europe, Latin America, Australia and South Africa,
and will share some of the underpinnings with an all-new Nissan
NP300 truck, Daimler and Nissan said in a joint statement.
"Entering the rapidly growing segment of midsize pickups is
an important step in continuing our global growth path," Daimler
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said.
"Thanks to our well-established partnership with the
Renault-Nissan Alliance, we are able to drastically reduce the
time and cost to enter this key segment."
Late last month Mercedes announced it will build a
medium-sized pickup truck for customers outside North America,
entering a new vehicle category which has been dominated by
lower-priced brands.
Mercedes, Nissan and Renault have shared engines, plants and
vehicle underpinnings for small cars since an alliance was
struck between the carmakers in 2010. Since then, collaboration
has expanded from three common vehicle projects to 13.
The Mercedes-Benz 1-ton pickup truck will be built by Nissan
in Cordoba, Argentina, along with the Nissan NP300 and a
Renault-branded truck, for Latin America, Daimler said.
"Nissan-Renault is going to invest $600 million in Cordoba
to produce a new pickup," Argentine President Cristina Fernandez
said during a public address in Buenos Aires, adding that the
project will create 1,000 direct jobs.
The three trucks will also be built in the Nissan plant in
Barcelona, Spain, for other markets, excluding North America.
Production of the trucks at the two plants will start by the end
of the decade, the companies said.
The Barcelona plant will produce about 120,000 vehicles
annually for the three partners, while the Cordoba plant will
produce nearly 70,000 vehicles a year.
Mercedes-Benz's U.S. sales arm is studying whether to sell a
version of the proposed Mercedes pickup, Steve Cannon, head of
the Mercedes-Benz USA said last week at the New York auto show.
"It wouldn't come until, at the earliest, the '18, '19 time
frame," he said. "We've got time to look at the market and
decide."
Pickup trucks have gained popularity in recent months as
gasoline prices eased. Last year, three of the four top-selling
cars in the United States were full-sized pickup trucks, the
Ford F-150, the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram 1500.
The segment has been moving upmarket, creating an opening
for a premium brand, Daimler said. A recent study by Truecar.com
found 25 percent of Ford pickup trucks sell for $50,000 or more.
