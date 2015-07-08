German car makers in stand-off with Nokia over bid for maps business HERE -sources

| FRANKFURT, July 8
FRANKFURT, July 8 Germany's big car makers have
reached a stand-off with Nokia in their joint bid to
buy the Finnish company's maps business HERE, while rival offers
appear to be unravelling, sources familiar with the process
said.
Talks between Nokia and BMW, Daimler
and Volkswagen over the sale are ongoing but have
reached a difficult stage as important details such as price and
structure are finalised, two auto industry sources and two
financial sources said.
German car makers are feeling less pressure to pay a high
price to clinch HERE, amid signs that rival bidders such as
Uber, the Silicon Valley-based taxi-hailing service, have
dropped out of the race, one of the financial sources said.
Analysts estimate the potential value of HERE at between 2
billion and 4 bln euros ($2.2 bln to $4.4 bln).
"Talks have not broken down, but they are at a delicate
stage of brinkmanship," said one of the auto industry sources,
who declined to be named, because the talks are confidential.
BMW, Daimler and Audi declined to comment. Uber also
declined comment.
Luxury car makers see high-definition maps as an essential
tool to help them bring self-driving cars, with collision
warning systems, to the market as a way to differentiate their
vehicles.
Germany's car makers are major clients of HERE. That gives
BMW, Daimler's luxury brand Mercedes and VW's premium brand Audi
some leverage in the auction process, since other buyers would
see HERE's value shrink if the car makers stopped using it or
switched to a rival maps supplier, such as TomTom of
the Netherlands.
A spokeswoman for Nokia declined comment, saying only that
it continued with a strategic review of the business which may
or may not result in a sale of HERE.
The Scandinavian network equipment maker is reviewing its
businesses as it looks to focus on its core mobile network gear
business and is pursuing a 15.6 billion euro takeover of
French-American rival equipment maker Alcatel Lucent.
It has been soliciting indicative offers for HERE and is now
demanding that interested parties submit a binding offer.
At least three groups expressed interest in the asset during
the process when non-binding offers were solicited: the German
car makers, a consortium including Uber and China's Baidu
, and a third group led by Chinese social network and
online media company Tencent, people familiar with the
process have said.
Some parties have subsequently pulled out and the makeup of
the different consortia remains in flux. Others have signalled
they want to "join the winning bid" and are flexible about their
allegiance, another financial source familiar with the matter
said.
ROAD AHEAD
The car makers are loathe to see HERE fall into the hands of
rival technology firms. That could compromise their access to
high-definition maps, potentially slowing their ability to
expand in the area of connected cars, which Exane BNP Paribas
says could grow into a $50 billion market.
Autonomous cars can navigate routes by using data gathered
from cameras and laser sensors to identify obstacles and
cross-reference this with data about the location of fixed
points like roadside kerbs and traffic lights recorded in
high-definition maps.
As part of their offer for HERE, the German car makers have
pledged to continue investing in the unit for a number of years,
and have agreed to contribute live data gathered by sensors on
board their vehicles, said the second carmaker source.
The car maker consortium has been in talks with private
equity firm General Atlantic to give them the option of adding
financial muscle to their offer, sources familiar with the
transaction previously told Reuters.
While General Atlantic is currently not part of the German
companies' negotiating team, it could join their consortium at a
later stage to act as a "neutral referee" with other potential
partners, one of the sources familiar with the deal said.
Previously, a financial source told Reuters that private
equity firm Apax had joined Uber and Baidu in a second
consortium, which now appears to be unravelling.
Apax and Baidu declined to comment.
Last month, Microsoft agreed to sell some of its
map-generating technology to Uber for undisclosed terms, under a
deal in which Uber will offer jobs to the 100 or so Microsoft
employees working on image acquisition and map data processing,
according to a source familiar with the deal.
Fast-growing Uber, which is shaking up established taxi
services worldwide, already uses a combination of map services
from Google, Apple Inc and Baidu, and the
source said it would continue to do so.
NavInfo, which linked up with the Tencent group,
in late June said it was not making an offer.
For Audi and BMW, beating Baidu to acquire HERE would be a
delicate matter since they also have cooperation deals with the
Chinese company on issues such as developing autonomous vehicles
and map data in China.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer in Berlin, Liana Baker
in New York, Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Susan
Fenton)