Daimler Canada Finance sells C$300 mln notes

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Daimler Canada Finance Inc on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of notes due Jan. 7, 2015, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The notes are guaranteed by Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE).
The 3.02 percent notes were priced at 99.995 to yield 3.021 percent, or 185 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet. ($1=C$1.03) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.