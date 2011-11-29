Daimler Canada Finance sells C$300 mln notes

Nov 29 Daimler Canada Finance Inc on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of notes due Jan. 7, 2015, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The notes are guaranteed by Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE).

The 3.02 percent notes were priced at 99.995 to yield 3.021 percent, or 185 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet. ($1=C$1.03) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)