Daimler mulls new North America plant -magazine

FRANKFURT Oct 3 Germany's Daimler AG
may build a new factory in North America if demand for compact
cars picks up, the head of production and procurement at
Mercedes-Benz Cars was quoted saying by a German car magazine.
"Next year we will begin to manufacture the C-class in
Tuscaloosa, though we will then be getting close to the capacity
limit at that plant," Andreas Renschler said in an interview
with Auto Motor und Sport.
"In China, we have an engine plant that has gone on stream,
which will be followed by an engine plant in the United States,
and for our next generation compact car platform, we'll have to
think about a location in the NAFTA area, if demand for compact
models rises there," Renschler added, referring to the North
American Free Trade Agreement linking the United States, Canada
and Mexico.
He noted that in addition to the C-class production starting
next year at Tuscaloosa, a new SUV would be built at the plant
from 2015. "We are close to our capacity there," he said.
Mercedes produces about two thirds of its cars in Germany
but 80 percent of its sales come from outside the country,
Renschler said. "Therefore, the share of cars that are produced
overseas has to rise," he said.
Renschler said last month Daimler was examining the joint
production of small luxury vehicles with Japan's Nissan Motor Co
Ltd at a Nissan plant in Mexico.
Asked by the magazine if the cooperation might one day lead
to Mercedes building Nissan's luxury Infiniti models, while
Nissan builds Mercedes cars, Renschler said: "I can imagine lots
of things in the compact segment but it is unlikely for other
platforms."
Separately, German newspaper Bild on Thursday reported that
Mercedes-Benz had sold the most cars in one month in its history
in September, boosted by strong demand in China and North
America, particularly for compact models.
Earlier this week Daimler said it would spend around 170
million euros ($231 million) to set up a plant in Iracemapolis
near Sao Paulo in Brazil, where it aims to manufacture up to
20,000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GLA cars annually, with the
first models expected to roll off the assembly line as early as
2016.