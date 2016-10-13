UPDATE 1-Poland attracts US investment in car industry, holds talks with Toyota- minister

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds comments on Toyota)
WARSAW Oct 13 Poland has attracted a major investment in its automotive industry from the United States and it is also in talks with Toyota on a potential new project in Poland, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.
"We have a decision on another, big investment, American one, in the automotive sector," Morawiecki said without providing more details.
He was speaking at news conference on Daimler's plans to build a 500 million euro engine plant in south-west Poland, which was announced in May.
The plant will make engines for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.
Markus Schaefer, board member for production for Mercedes-Benz Cars, who was also speaking at the news conference, said that the plant in Jawor, around 70 kilometres west of Wroclaw, would hire 500 people.
At a separate event on Thursday, Morawiecki was asked whether Toyota also had plans to invest in Poland. "Talks are being held," he said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goettig. Editing by Jane Merriman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.