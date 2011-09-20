Daimler may add plant capacity in Asia, NAFTA-CFO

* Daimler will boost capacity where sales rise

* Co aims to be world's leading luxury car maker by 2020

By Deepa Seetharaman

NEW YORK, Sept 20 German truck and car maker Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) will likely add to its production capacity in Asia and North America in the long term in response to an expected jump in vehicle sales in those markets.

Over the next 20 years, Daimler, maker of luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz, expects the total volume of passenger car sales could jump 5 percent globally, assuming 3 percent GDP growth over that time, said Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber.

Daimler's gains could surpass that target, Uebber told reporters at a breakfast meeting in New York on Tuesday.

"We will increase our capacity where the increase comes from," Uebber said during a media roundtable. "That means we have to increase our capacity in Asia because in Asia we will see the growth but also here in the NAFTA."

Daimler is looking to surpass its rivals BMW AG (BMWG.DE) and Volkswagen's Audi (VOWG_p.DE) to become the world's leading maker of luxury vehicles by 2020, Uebber said. In 2014, Daimler expects to sell 1.5 million Mercedes-Benz cars alone and 1.6 million by 2015.

Adding capacity could mean expanding pre-existing plants or building new assembly or parts plants, Uebber said. The company said it has no plans right now to build another plant in the United States, where it drew about 20 percent of its revenue last year.

By 2014, the company expects to begin making its Mercedes C-Class car at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama, plant, where it already makes its sport-utility vehicles, which are shipped worldwide. Last year, the plant produced more than 90,000 vehicles.

Making those cars in the United States for American consumers allows Daimler to hedge against volatility in the value of the U.S. dollar. "We are reducing our dollar volatility and exposure, which is important," Uebber said.

Uebber said Daimler is also focused in hedging its exposure to the Chinese yuan. The company announced an investment of 3 billion euros in China last year.

"The main topic from a currency point of view is China and the U.S., where we have to increase local content and capacities and watch our exposure develop," he said. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Matthew Lewis)