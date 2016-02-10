UPDATE 3-Daimler, VW recall 1.5 million vehicles in U.S. over airbag worries

* Takata airbag inflators could be defective
* Recall to result in Daimler charge of 340 mln euros
* Charge lowers Daimler 2015 profit to 8.7 bln euros from
8.9 bln
* VW recalls 680,000 vehicles in U.S.
By David Shepardson and Jan Schwartz
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German carmakers
Volkswagen and Daimler are recalling 1.5
million vehicles in the United States due to potentially faulty
airbags made by Japanese company Takata Corp, the focus
of a long-running global safety crisis.
The move comes after U.S. auto safety regulators said last
month that Takata had declared 5.1 million U.S. vehicles
defective, revealing that far more air bags than previously
thought were potentially unsafe.
Takata's inflators can explode with too much force and spray
metal shrapnel into vehicle passenger compartments. They are
linked to at least 10 deaths worldwide and more than 100 U.S.
injuries.
Problems with Takata airbags were first reported in 2009. So
far, 14 automakers have recalled a total of about 24 million
U.S. vehicles involving about 28 million Takata air bag
inflators.
Volkswagen said it will recall 680,000 vehicles in the
United States due to the potentially faulty airbags, following
Daimler which said late on Tuesday 840,000 U.S. vehicles with
Takata airbag inflators would be checked.
Daimler said it was recalling about 705,000 Mercedes-Benz
cars and about 136,000 vans after being notified by the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that
certain Takata airbags were potentially defective.
Cars being recalled include the Mercedes-Benz SLK
convertible, the C-Class and E-Class sedans, the M and GL-Class
sports utility vehicles as well as the R-Class and SLS coupe
made between 2005 and 2014.
Daimler is also recalling vans made between 2007 and 2014,
including vehicles bearing the Dodge, Freightliner and
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter brands.
Daimler said it was unaware of airbag failures in its
vehicles, and that the numbers of vehicles involved in the
recall could fall once further technical studies had been
carried out by NHTSA.
CHARGE
Daimler said it would take a charge of 340 million euros
($383 million) to cover the cost of the recall. It will account
for this by revising its 2015 financial results published last
week, lowering net profit to 8.7 billion euros and earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) to 13.2 billion euros, from 8.9
billion and 13.5 billion euros respectively.
"This (340 million euros) is quite a big shortfall but the
main message is that the current financial year will not be
affected," said Frankfurt-based Bankhaus Metzler analyst Juergen
Pieper who kept his "buy" recommendation on Daimler's stock.
Volkswagen said the U.S. recall affected VW models built
between 2006 and 2014. A spokesman declined to comment on how
much the recall could cost.
A spokesman for Volkswagen's luxury division Audi said it
was carrying out a safety analysis and consulting with the
NHTSA. It would comment once it had reached clear conclusions.
A BMW spokesman said the carmaker was in talks with the
NHTSA, without commenting further.
Other manufacturers have announced big recalls of cars with
Takata airbags over the last few years. A number of automakers
from top customer Honda Motor Co to Mazda Motor Corp
have said they will no longer fit the product in new
cars, fanning concerns over Takata's future.
U.S. regulators announced on Jan. 22 a new recall of about 5
million vehicles with potentially defective Takata air bags,
covering some automakers not previously affected, including
Volkswagen and Daimler.
The move was prompted in part by the death of the driver of
a Ford Motor Co Ranger pickup truck, as well as new tests
conducted on suspected faulty air bags.
Honda has recalled 2.23 million U.S. vehicles in the most
recent Takata expansion. Ford has recalled 361,000 Ranger trucks
and Mazda nearly 20,000 B-Series trucks built between 2004 and
2006.
In November U.S. regulators fined Takata $70 million and it
is still under investigation by the Justice Department.
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
