Daimler recalls 114,000 Mercedes in Germany over seal fault

FRANKFURT Jan 14 Daimler said it is recalling 114,000 of its four-cylinder diesel-engined Mercedes-Benz cars in Germany because some are equipped with faulty seals that can cause potential oil leaks.

Vehicles made between February and November 2014 are affected. Repairs, taking up to 2-1/2 hours, will be paid for by Daimler, the company said on Wednesday.

Daimler said it did not have figures for how many vehicles worldwide were affected by the recall. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Edward Taylor; editing by John Stonestreet)
