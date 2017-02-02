UPDATE 1-Daimler sees slight growth in 2017 operating profit, sales

* Q4 operating earnings up 19 pct but miss consensus

By Georgina Prodhan

STUTTGART, Feb 2 Mercedes maker Daimler pledged to improve on last year's record sales and profit even after its fourth-quarter results missed expectations, hampered by slowing U.S. and China auto market growth as well as persistently weak truck demand.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will increase slightly in 2017, Daimler said on Thursday as it posted 3.46 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in operating earnings for the last quarter, up 19 percent but below the average analyst estimate of 3.71 billion in a Reuters poll.

Shares in Daimler fell 2.2 percent to 68.53 euros in early trade, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 autos index, which was down 1 percent.

Revenue edged 1 percent higher to 41 billion euros, rounding off a year in which Mercedes dethroned rival BMW as the world's leading luxury carmaker.

"We are confident that we will be able to improve on these record results once again in 2017," Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said in the company statement.

Adjusted earnings fell 47 percent at the trucks division and 38 percent in vans.

But profit at the Mercedes cars division jumped 22 percent in the quarter and is expected to rise significantly above its 2016 total in the current year, Daimler also said, in comments which may reassure investors that earnings have yet to peak.

For 2017, EBIT is expected to record growth between 2.5 percent and 10 percent, Daimler said, as buoyant sales of the new E-Class compensate for persistent weakness in trucks and slowing demand growth in China and the United States.

Analysts expect full-year operating profit of 14.2 billion euros, the top end of Daimler's forecast range, according to the Reuters poll.

China's car market should expand again slightly in 2017 while U.S. demand flattens at its current high level, Daimler said.

For the full year 2016, the group reported 5 percent growth in unit sales and a 3 percent increase in revenue to 153.3 billion euros. Daimler proposed an unchanged dividend of 3.25 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9264 euros)