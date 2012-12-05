U.S. sales drive Mercedes record Nov sales month

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
FRANKFURT Dec 5 Sales of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury brand climbed 5.7 pct to 120,346 vehicles in November, an all-time high for that month, as rising U.S. volumes fully offset a decline in China.
Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt reaffirmed the brand was on track to see record sales this year, adding: "I am particularly pleased about the favourable response to our new vehicles. Above all, the A-Class is developing excellently."
While volumes in the United States rose 13.1 percent to 30,315 vehicles last month, they fell 6.6 percent to 16,876 in China, a key growth market for premium brands.
Larger rivals Audi and BMW have been increasing their vehicle sales in China at double-digit rates, by comparison.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources