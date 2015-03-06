Daimler says Mercedes brand vehicle sales up 14.6 pct in Feb

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's Daimler said sales at its Mercedes luxury car brand rose 14.6 percent to 120,270 vehicles in February, driven by demand for its C-Class models and sports utility vehicles (SUV).
Monthly sales in Europe gained 17.1 percent year-on-year to 50,550 cars, while sales in the NAFTA region rose 6.3 percent to 26,747 vehicles and were up 15.5 percent at 37,992 vehicles in the Asia-Pacific region. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, May 11 A sharp rebound in oil prices helped lift emerging equities towards a two-year high on Thursday and boosted the currencies of oil producers Russia and Kazakhstan, whilst a weaker dollar allowed other currencies to make gains.
* Copper stalls ahead of resistance at $5,635 (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)