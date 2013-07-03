Daimler U.S. truck plant halts production due to labour strike

BERLIN, July 3 Production at Daimler's U.S. truck-making plant in Portland has been suspended after about 700 workers went on strike in a pay dispute at the start of the week, the German company said on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment further, saying talks with labour representatives were continuing. The Portland factory employs over 2,000 workers including administration staff and produces up to 30 Western Star-branded vehicles a day.