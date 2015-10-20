版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 20日 星期二 20:37 BJT

Daimler bends to pressure to use old-style car coolant

BERLIN Oct 20 Daimler has bent to pressure to use car coolant R1234yf in air-conditioning systems and will phase in carbon dioxide as a refrigerant in some models starting next year.

The German carmaker has for years refused to adopt R1234yf, developed by U.S. conglomerate Honeywell, citing safety risks. Daimler said on Tuesday it will install "specific protective devices" in vehicles that use R1234yf as coolant.

The carmaker's rejection even caused the European Commission to launch legal proceedings against Germany which has backed the Stuttgart-based automaker. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐