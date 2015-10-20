UPDATE 1-Daimler bends to EU pressure to use old-style car coolant

* Daimler to switch to Honeywell-made coolant in 2017
* Models with R1234yf to get "specific protective system"
* Daimler to phase in CO2 as car coolant from next year
BERLIN, Oct 20 Daimler has bowed to
pressure from regulators to use a car coolant that has for years
been at the centre of a dispute between the European Union and
Germany.
The European Commission last year launched legal proceedings
against Germany, which has backed Daimler's refusal to use the
R1234yf coolant developed by U.S. conglomerate Honeywell
in partnership with Dupont.
Daimler, which has said the coolant can cause fire in
front-end collisions, said on Tuesday it will install a
"specific protective system" in vehicles switching to R1234yf to
ensure safety.
The world's third-largest maker of luxury cars has insisted
on using R134a, a global warming agent that is more than 1,000
times more potent than carbon dioxide, but does not burst into
flames.
EU rules will require carmakers from 2017 to use coolants
with a global warming potential no more than 150 times that of
carbon dioxide.
The Stuttgart-based manufacturer also said it will phase in
carbon dioxide (CO2) as a refrigerant in S-Class and E-Class
models starting next year. The two-track approach is required as
it is not feasible to roll out CO2-based air conditioning
technology across the fleet by January 2017, Daimler said.
The Commission was not immediately available for comment.
