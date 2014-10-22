UPDATE 2-Daimler eyes $780 mln boost from surprise sale of Tesla stake

* Daimler sells down 4 pct Tesla stake
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Daimler AG will
book a $780 million windfall from the sale of its four percent
stake in U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motors, a move
late on Tuesday that surprised investors and fuelled speculation
of a growing rivalry.
The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars invested in Tesla in 2009 as
a way of securing cutting edge battery technology. Tesla
currently provides technology for the electric version of
Mercedes Benz B-class cars and Smart cars.
Daimler has said that cooperation deal remains intact,
arguing the shareholding was not necessary for it to continue
working with the California-based firm. Tesla has not commented
on the sale or future collaboration.
Analysts, though, said the sale could be read as a sign that
the once-close partners now saw each other as rivals in the
increasingly competitive electric car market.
"There is a difference between working together and
partnership. In our view the ties between the two companies have
loosened over time," analysts at ISI Research said in a note.
Daimler took a 9.1 percent stake in Tesla Motors for around
$50 million back in May 2009. As a result of capital increases,
Daimler's stake eventually decreased to around 4 percent.
At the time of the initial investment, Tesla was still a
niche premium brand, and the shareholding provided the German
auto maker with preferential access to the U.S. electric car
maker's technology.
However in June this year, Tesla said it would allow other
rival carmakers to use most of its patents in the hope of
advancing investments in electric vehicle technology -- a step
that may have made an exclusive partnership less attractive for
Daimler.
Since 2009 demand for U.S. premium eco-cars has steadily
risen. In the United States, the Tesla Model S outsold the old
version of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class last year, analysts at ISI
said.
CASH BOOST
While Daimler has not explained the timing of its sale,
Tesla's share price has been coming down in recent weeks. It was
trading around $284 in early September and is down to around
$235 in increasingly shaky markets.
Tesla still trades at a far higher multiple than its peers.
Tesla's price to earnings ratio is 77.11, compared with Ford
Motor's 9.42 and 9.19 for Daimler.
The sale of Daimler's stake in Tesla will result in a cash
inflow of around $780 million, boosting earnings before interest
and taxes by a similar amount for 2014, the company said.
Proceeds from the stake sale will be used to strengthen
Daimler's operational business, it added.
Based on Tuesday's closing price of $235.34 for Tesla
shares, and the 124.93 million shares outstanding, a 4 percent
stake should yield around $1.17 billion.
Last December, Daimler hedged its holding in Tesla against a
possible decline in the electric vehicle maker's shares over the
next three years, a step it justified on the grounds that it
would help underline the long-term nature of the partnership.
On Tuesday, Daimler said it had closed the hedge.
Tesla supplies electric motors and batteries to Daimler for
its Smart Fortwo electric vehicle (EV) and the new Mercedes-Benz
B-Class electric vehicle.
Tesla began development of its first electric vehicle, the
Roadster, in 2004 - the first US- and EU-certified lithium-ion
battery electric car. It started delivering its second car, the
Model S, the four-door saloon in 2012.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor in FRANKFURT; Additional reporting
by Bernie Woodall in DETROIT; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Clara
Ferreira Marques)