Daimler says battery advances make electric trucks viable

FRANKFURT, July 27 Daimler has
unveiled an electric truck capable of transporting up to 25
tonnes, putting zero-emission vehicles on a par with
conventional-engine variants in terms of payload and
performance.
So far, the weight and cost of batteries as well as their
limited power have prevented electric drives from being used to
transport heavy loads.
Daimler, which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand, said on
Wednesday electric trucks could be production ready from the
start of the next decade, thanks to major advances in battery
technology.
Between 1997 and 2025, battery costs are likely to fall by
60 percent, Daimler said. At the same time, the energy density
of batteries, and hence their power, will increase by around 250
percent.
The higher energy density of batteries has opened the door
for new players to enter the truck market. Electric carmaker
Tesla, for example, has said it will unveil a
commercial truck next year.
The Mercedes-Benz Urban eTruck has an electrically powered
rear axle with electric motors directly adjacent to the wheel
hubs. A modular lithium-ion battery pack with a total capacity
of 212 kilowatt hours provides an operating range of up to 200
kilometres, Daimler said.
