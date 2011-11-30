Daimler sees material growth in Japan truck market

FRANKFURT Nov 30 Daimler, the
world's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, expects the
truck market in Japan to see material growth in the coming years
driven by reconstruction efforts following March's catastrophic
earthquake.
"The pace of the economic recovery here is impressive,"
Daimler Trucks chief Andreas Renschler told reporters at the
Tokyo Motor Show.
The rebound also helped lift output at its Japanese unit
Mitsubishi Fuso, which builds in Kawasaki the Canter light duty
truck, Daimler's best-selling truck in its entire model range.
"We were able to restart (Fuso) production very quickly. In
September, it almost tripled compared with March," Renschler
said.
The Daimler Trucks chief underlined the importance of Fuso
in its brand portfolio, explaining the Japanese subsidiary will
provide the cabs, chassis, engines and transmissions for the new
BharatBenz brand of light and medium-duty trucks in India.
"Fuso is a cornerstone of our business," he said.
The Japanese truckmaker, which is 89.3 percent owned by
Daimler, is the country's third largest after market leader
Isuzu and Hino, majority controlled by Toyota
.
Fuso is presenting the second-generation of Canter Eco
Hybrid at the Tokyo Motor show, along with a new hybrid version
of the Fuso Super Great long hauler.
"By 2015, we want Fuso to be the leader in alternative drive
systems ... for the global commercial vehicle market," said Fuso
chief Albert Kirchmann in a statement.
Speaking about the global economy, Renschler said the
company was monitoring developments very closely in view of a
sharp cool down in major economic indicators.
"But we don't see any reason for panic. And one thing is
certain -- we know we've got the strength and flexibility to
manage the economic ups and downs," he said.
Daimler Trucks posted a third quarter operating profit of
1.45 billion euros and a margin of 7.1 percent in the first nine
months of this year.