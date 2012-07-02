Daimler Trucks reaffirms 2012 profit forecast

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
FRANKFURT, July 2 Germany's Daimler, the world's largest commercial vehicles maker by revenue, reaffirmed the full year profit forecast of its trucks division despite temporary factors that will weight on its first-half figures.
"High investments in our product offensive and the switch from Euro III to Euro V in Brazil caused the operating profit to drop slightly from last year's level. Both of these factors will also affect our results in the second quarter," said Daimler Trucks Chief Andreas Renschler on Monday.
The Euro V emissions norm puts stricter pollution limits on trucks.
He said the commercial vehicles market was "a mixed bag" during the first half of the year, but added the second half of the year would improve increasingly.
"We are expecting our truck sales to be higher in 2012 than last year, and our operating profit to at least match that of 2011," Renschler said according to the text of a speech.
Daimler Trucks sold 426,000 vehicles last year, achieving earnings before interest and tax of 1.88 billion euros ($2.39 billion), translating to an operating margin of 6.5 percent.
The company and its Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and Fuso brands compete most closely with Volvo and its Volvo, Mack and Renault truck brands.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS