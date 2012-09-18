UPDATE 1-North America lifts Daimler truck sales as rivals flag

* Daimler 8-month truck sales up a fifth
* Sales up 27 pct in north America, over 80 pct in Russia
* MAN 8-month sales lower than year-ago, VW up 5.6 pct
By Andreas Cremer
HANOVER, Germany, Sept 18 North American and
Russian markets drove Daimler's commercial truck
sales a fifth higher in the eight months ended August, while
German peers MAN SE and Volkswagen's van
division struggled with weak European demand.
Stuttgart-based Daimler, the world's biggest truckmaker, saw
sales of heavy-duty vehicles to the United States, Canada and
Mexico surge by 27 percent and by more than 80 percent in Russia
over the period, offsetting slowing deliveries in Europe.
Conversely MAN, which lacks a north American presence, said
global year-to-date sales totalled between 90,000 and 100,000,
slightly lower than a year ago.
VW, meanwhile, said it sold 5.6 percent more vans worldwide
and it was considering entering more lucrative overseas markets.
"Daimler's vast global reach is proving a boon in
increasingly difficult times," said Stefan Bratzel, head of the
Centre of Automotive Management think tank near Cologne.
"Regional weaknesses demonstrate how important it is for
truckmakers to have an international presence."
Slowing world economies and governments' push for austerity
are curbing demand from freight transporters and construction
companies.
Truck markets may slow between 15 and 20 percent in Europe
this year, as much as 20 percent in Brazil and about 12 percent
in China, a study by business consultants Alix Partners showed
earlier this month.
"The remainder of the year will be even more challenging
(than the first six months)," Eckhard Scholz, head of VW's
commercial-vehicle division, told Reuters. "We're operating in
an increasingly tough environment."
MAN said on July 31 it would produce between 5 and 10
percent fewer trucks in Europe this year and freeze hirings to
rein in costs.
Scholz said on Tuesday he too could not rule out production
cut-backs should the weakness in demand persist.