Daimler earmarks $350 mln for new model in Alabama

FRANKFURT Oct 21 German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) will invest $350 million and add about 400 jobs at its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to build a new Mercedes-Benz model from 2015.

The model "is one of the 10 additional models which we will introduce within the next four years alone across all segments," chief executive Dieter Zetsche said on Friday.

Daimler makes its GL-Class, M-Class and R-Class SUVs at the Tuscaloosa plant and ships them around the world, according to its website.

Starting in 2014, the plant will also make the successor generation of the current C-Class for the North American market.

Daimler said in July it would invest more than $2 billion in the plant to build more M-Class SUVs.