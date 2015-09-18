Daimler to invest $1.3 billion in Tuscaloosa SUV production

BRIEF-Bioptix enters agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Daimler is investing $1.3 billion to expand production capacity for Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicles in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The move includes investments in a new body shop and an upgrade of logistics and information technology systems and will create 300 new jobs, Daimler said in a statement on Friday.
Mercedes-Benz produced more than 232,000 vehicles at its U.S. plant in 2014, and is on track to exceed 300,000 vehicles in 2015. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 20 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge granted Avaya Inc approval on Friday to tap $425 million of the $725 million loan proposed to carry the telecommunications company through its restructuring, funds the company said were essential to continue operations.
Jan 20 Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve all global patent-infringement litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda.