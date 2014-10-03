UPDATE 1-UAW forms new local for Daimler Alabama workers

(Adds comments from event, Daimler response, background)

By Bernie Woodall

Oct 3 The United Auto Workers on Friday announced the formation of UAW Local 112 for hourly workers at Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama, and confirmed it will work with two German labor groups to organize the plant.

"What happens here is important to the future of the labor movement," said UAW president Dennis Williams, who swore in the initial members of the union local during a press conference at a hotel in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, near the Mercedes-Benz plant.

The American union's efforts at the plant will be similar to a strategy it employed for the Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Local 42 was established in July.

The UAW has failed in attempts to organize a foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the U.S. South.

The UAW will not work toward a vote of workers at the Mercedes-Benz plant, said Gary Casteel, secretary-treasurer of the U.S. union. Rather, as it is attempting in Chattanooga, it will seek to prove to the company that it has support of the majority of workers and get Daimler to recognize the UAW.

It was clear during the press conference, audio of which was made available live to reporters, that a key selling point for the UAW is that the Alabama plant is the only major Daimler auto factory without worker representation on the company's global works council. This is also a major point for labor's effort in Chattanooga.

In Chattanooga, VW has officially taken a neutral stance toward the UAW, but has shown more support for the U.S. union than has Daimler, which has also officially taken a neutral stance on unionization.

Not so much in Alabama, said Michael Brecht, chairman of the company's works council, the Daimler World Employee Committee.

Brecht said that he was recently at Daimler's plant in Chennai, India, where he is working to gain worker representation on the works council.

"The management (in Chennai) supports us in this matter, here in Tuscaloosa, it's the opposite," Brecht said.

Daimler in a statement issued on Friday said it remains neutral regarding local representation but said that its workers there already have direct access to management.

"We believe that the culture we have established is our best path forward for a successful future," Daimler said.

Anti-UAW Mercedes-Benz worker Sonny Hawthorne said on Friday it appears that the UAW has the support of about 25 percent to 30 percent of the plant's workers. Casteel says that UAW Local 42 has as members more than half the Chattanooga hourly workforce.

Hawthorne said the UAW barred him from attending the press conference on Friday. A spokesman for the UAW said that it was a private event on private property and that he invited anti-UAW Daimler workers to speak with the press outside of the press conference. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis, Bernard Orr)