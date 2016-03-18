Daimler receives huge order from Uber -Manager Magazin

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
FRANKFURT, March 18 Ride-hailing service Uber has placed a large order for cars with Germany's Daimler, Manager Magazin reported on Friday.
Citing sources at both companies, the magazine said that Uber had placed a long-term order for at least 100,000 Mercedes S-Class cars.
Uber is particularly interested in autonomous driving vehicles, the magazine reported, adding that such cars are expected to be available after 2020.
Daimler declined to comment. Representatives for Uber in Germany were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jan Schwartz; Editing by David Goodman)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."