UPDATE 1-Uber seeking to buy self-driving cars - source

By Edward Taylor and Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, March 18 Ride-hailing service Uber
has sounded out car companies about placing a large
order for self-driving cars, an auto industry source said on
Friday.
"They wanted autonomous cars," the source, who declined to
be named, said. "It seemed like they were shopping around."
Loss-making Uber would make drastic savings on its biggest
cost -- drivers -- if it were able to incorporate self-driving
cars into its fleet.
Volkswagen's Audi, Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz, BMW and car industry suppliers Bosch
and Continental are all working on technologies for
autonomous or semi-autonomous cars.
Earlier on Friday, Germany's Manager Magazin reported that
Uber had placed an order for at least 100,000 Mercedes S-Class
cars, citing sources at both companies.
The top-flight limousine, around 100,000 of which
Mercedes-Benz sold last year, does not yet have fully autonomous
driving functionality.
Another source familiar with the matter said no order had
been placed with Mercedes-Benz. Daimler and Uber declined to
comment.
Auto industry executives are wary of doing deals with
newcomers from the technology and software business who threaten
to upend established business models based on manufacturing and
selling cars.
"We don't want to end up like Nokia's handset business,
which was once hugely profitable...then disappeared," a second
auto industry source said about doing a deal with Uber.
NOT SO DISTANT DREAM
So-called "autonomous vehicles" have for years been a
distant dream but technology advances and a push by Google
, with its huge financial resources, to introduce a
prototype have shifted the race to build them up a gear.
Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas have said they see a $25
billion market for automated driving technology by 2020, with
vehicle intelligence becoming "the key differentiating factor".
But the brokerage does not expect fully automated cars to hit
the road until 2025 or 2030, in part due to regulatory hurdles.
In August 2013, Mercedes-Benz responded to the Google push
by developing an S-class limousine that drove between the German
towns of Mannheim and Pforzheim without any driver input. The
103 km stretch is known as the Bertha Benz route, named after
the driver of the first ever car, around 130 years ago.
Earlier this week Mercedes rival BMW said it was
considering launching its own ride hailing service in what would
amount to a rival business to Uber.
"The value creation is shifting from the actual hardware
toward software and services," BMW's new Chief Executive Harald
Krueger said on Wednesday. That shift is expected to accelerate
with the emergence of computer-driven autonomous vehicles, and
BMW is investing in software and technology expertise as a
result.
A key hurdle to driverless cars has been the question of
liability in the event of an accident. Most countries are
signatories to the 1968 United Nations Convention on Road
Traffic which stipulates that a person, rather than a computer,
must be in control of a vehicle.
In February this year, U.S. vehicle safety regulators
softened the rules to allow driverless cars, by saying an
artificial intelligence system piloting a self-driving Google
car could be considered the driver under federal law, a major
step toward ultimately winning approval for autonomous vehicles
on the roads.
Individual states and some countries have granted permission
to test self-driving cars. The U.S. state of Nevada passed a law
in June 2011 to allow test drives of autonomous vehicles there.
Auto industry executives say regulators are likely to help
pass legislation for self-driving cars if these help cut
congestion and pollution.
