Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S. home batteries

May 18 German automaker Daimler AG
will enter the nascent U.S. market for home batteries through a
collaboration with residential rooftop solar installer Vivint
Solar Inc, the two companies said on Thursday.
The exclusive partnership, Vivint's first foray into energy
storage, will allow the companies to compete against similar
offerings from automaker Tesla Inc, solar installer
Sunrun Inc, battery maker LG Chem Ltd and
others.
The market for energy storage is small, but growing rapidly
as the costs of lithium-ion batteries fall. Last year the
industry generated $320 million in revenue in the United States,
though residential systems made up just 4 percent of the total.
Home battery systems allow customers to store solar power
generated during the day for use after sunset, a time when they
might charge an electric vehicle. Eventually, as utilities move
to charging higher rates for power used in the evening, when
demand is greatest, the batteries could bring customers
significant savings. They can also provide backup power.
Daimler will sell the batteries through its Mercedes-Benz
Energy subsidiary established last year, bringing its
aspirational car brand to the home energy market in much the
same way Tesla has with its Powerwall batteries.
The head of Mercedes-Benz Energy Americas, Boris von
Bormann, said entering the home storage market was a natural
evolution for the luxury car brand.
"In the future when someone steps into a dealership and they
are looking to purchase an EV, they are asking for several
solutions and storage will be one of them," he said in an
interview.
Vivint Chief Executive Officer David Bywater said solar
customers are increasingly demanding an energy "ecosystem" that
includes home energy management, storage and electric vehicle
charging.
Mercedes-Benz "will help us both on the home storage as well
as the EV charging stations over time," Bywater said.
The energy storage systems will be made up of 2.5 kWh
modular batteries that can be combined to create a system as
large as 20 kWh. The largest size would cost about $13,000 fully
installed, Bywater said.
By comparison, a 14 kWh Tesla Powerwall costs $6,200, not
including up to $2,000 in installation costs, according to
pricing information on Tesla's website.
The systems are available immediately, and Vivint plans to
sell them both online and through its primary door-to-door sales
operation.
