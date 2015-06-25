Daimler bets on connectivity with Zonar Systems deal

FRANKFURT, June 25 Daimler, the
world's largest truck maker, bought a minority stake in
Seattle-based telematics provider Zonar Systems Inc on Thursday,
the latest step by established vehicle manufacturers to gain
know-how in the area of connectivity.
Daimler has been collaborating with Zonar for five years in
developing Daimler's "virtual technician", a satellite-based
diagnostic system to help U.S.-truck customers assess the need
for a service or repair.
"We remain on the lookout for partnerships in the area of
data analysis," Daimler's board member in charge of trucks,
Wolfgang Bernhard, told Reuters. He said that this could take
the form of cooperations or partnerships.
The world's established car and truck manufacturers are
using internet and satellite connectivity to transmit data which
help make their vehicles more intelligent in saving fuel,
minimising repairs and navigating traffic more efficiently.
Daimler declined to reveal how much it spent to buy the
Zonar stake, saying only that it owned less than 25 percent of
the company. The move forms part of a broader push to expand its
digital business services.
"Daimler is currently working on developing a telematics
solution with Nokia's HERE, in Europe," Bernhard said. "This
process is underway but I do not want to comment on it further."
Rival carmaker BMW last month said it had teamed
up with traffic software analysis company Inrix to give its cars
real-time data to help find on-street parking. BMW's cars will
use data collected by Inrix to show which streets have available
parking.
