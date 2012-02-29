版本:
2012年 2月 29日

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma to buy U.S. bio-venture

TOKYO Feb 29 Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. bio-venture Boston Biomedical Inc. for $200 million.

The Japanese drugmaker also said it will make up to $540 million in milestone payments for two experimental medicines to Boston Biomedical, which specialises in cancer drugs.

