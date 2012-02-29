Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma to buy U.S. bio-venture

BRIEF-Terago reports 2016 year end financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
TOKYO Feb 29 Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. bio-venture Boston Biomedical Inc. for $200 million.
The Japanese drugmaker also said it will make up to $540 million in milestone payments for two experimental medicines to Boston Biomedical, which specialises in cancer drugs.
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
* There were 334 theatres in backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016, of which 275 are for revenue sharing arrangements