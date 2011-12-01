UPDATE 2-Daiwa to sell prime broker to Bank of Nova Scotia

* Daiwa to sell synthetic prime broker to Bank of Nova Scotia

* Business has about 40 staff, majority are in London

* Part of Daiwa strategy to shed assets, focus on Asia

By Emi Emoto

TOKYO, Dec 1 Japan's Daiwa Securities Group said it would sell a prime brokerage business serving hedge funds to Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia as part of a restructuring of its ailing overseas operations.

Japan's No. 2 broker also announced on Thursday that it would change the status of its South Korean operations from a branch to a locally incorporated company, reflecting its strategy of focusing its overseas expansion in Asia.

Daiwa said it would sell its synthetic prime brokerage arm, which is engaged in helping hedge funds apply leverage to their trading strategies by using share swaps and other means, to Bank of Nova Scotia for an undisclosed sum.

The business has about 40 staff, the majority of which are based in London. It also has desks in Hong Kong and New York.

For Daiwa, pulling out of the business is aimed at cutting risk and freeing up liquidity for other operations.

The prime brokerage unit sale will account for about 30 of the 300 jobs Daiwa is planning to cut overseas as part of a restructuring announced last month after the company posted its third straight quarterly loss.

Daiwa also announced that its unit in South Korea would start operations as a locally incorporated firm in January, a status that would allow it to deal in a wider range of financial products and more easily procure funds from headquarters.