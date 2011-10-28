Daiwa posts quarterly loss on stock slump

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Oct 28 Daiwa Securities Group , Japan's second-biggest brokerage, posted a quarterly loss on Friday, its sixth in seven quarters, hit by a fall in domestic stocks.
Daiwa, which is trying to build up its presence in Asia to expand outside its sluggish home market, posted a 19.4 billion yen ($255 million) net loss for July-September, compared with a loss of 4.2 billion yen a year earlier.
The result was worse than the average estimate of a 13.1 billion yen loss from three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the business year that began April 1, the average net income prediction of five analysts surveyed is a 20.9 billion yen loss. Daiwa does not release its own outlook.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell 11 percent in the July-September quarter.
Shares of Daiwa, which competes with Nomura Holdings , have tumbled 31 percent since the start of 2011 through Thursday's close, underperforming the Nikkei's 13 percent fall. ($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Joseph Radford)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.