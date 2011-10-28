UPDATE 3-Daiwa posts loss on stock slump, cuts jobs

* Q2 loss of 19.4 bln yen vs consensus of 13.1 bln yen loss

* To cut more than 300 staff overseas, exit some prop trading

* Predicts tough market conditions to continue in second half

* Raises cost-cutting target by 10 bln yen to 40 bln yen

* Chairman, CEO to cut basic pay by 40 percent (Updates with analyst comments, details)

By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto

TOKYO, Oct 28 Daiwa Securities Group , Japan's second-biggest brokerage, posted its third straight quarterly loss amid a slump in domestic stocks and said it would cut more than 300 overseas jobs as it braces for tough conditions ahead.

The overseas cuts, which include shutting down its proprietary trading operations in Hong Kong and Taiwan, represent a step backwards in its quest to expand in fast-growing Asian markets to offset poor growth prospects at home.

Daiwa, which competes fiercely with larger rival Nomura Holdings in the Japanese market, also said it would pull the plug on an alternative stock trading system and take steps to shore up its loss-making wholesale division.

"We expect the tough conditions to continue," Daiwa Chief Financial Officer Nobuyuki Iwamoto told a news conference, referring to the outlook for the October-March fiscal second half, adding he was still worried about the crisis in Europe.

"For the time being the situation in Europe seems to have calmed down but the fundamental problems have not been solved."

Daiwa posted a 19.4 billion yen ($255 million) net loss for July-September, worse than the average estimate of a 13.1 billion yen loss from three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. It lost 4.2 billion yen in the same quarter a year earlier.

For the business year to March 2012, the average net income prediction of five analysts surveyed is a 20.9 billion yen loss. Daiwa does not release its own outlook.

While it has a solid presence in Japan's retail broking market, Daiwa is struggling to bolster its wholesale business after ending a 10-year investment banking joint venture with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in 2009.

"Daiwa is a dichotomous entity. You've got the retail business which is solid and the toxic wholesale business which is continually eroding capital and making consolidated profits look bad," said Makarim Salman, head of Japan financials research at Jeffries in Tokyo, which rates Daiwa "underperform".

"It's clear that further cost cuts are required -- a significant scaling back of loss-making operations far in excess of what's being targeted now."

Daiwa rang up a loss of 11.8 billion yen on stock trading, one of the biggest drags on its results, and its global markets division lost 15.8 billion yen. That wiped out gains by its retail operations, which generated a profit of 8.2 billion yen.

The weak trading performance reflects a downturn in Japanese share prices, with the benchmark Nikkei average losing 11 percent in the quarter.

It also struggled overseas, where it posted a recurring loss of 7.1 billion yen.

In addition to closing proprietary trading desks in Taiwan and Hong Kong, it also plans to shrink its over-the-counter equity derivatives operations, cut middle and back office operations and close branches in Dubai and Milan.

It now plans to shave 40 billion yen off its cost base, up from a 30 billion yen target set in May. The savings drive will include optimising rents and the scrapping of its proprietary trading system (PTS) for trading stocks off the main exchange.

The job cuts will reduce its staff in Asia by 9 percent and its European work force by 21 percent.

"There is no change in our strategy of focusing on the Asian market," Iwamoto said. "But we will make changes depending on market conditions."

The downturn in global financial markets has also hit global rivals. Earlier this month Goldman Sachs posted its second quarterly loss as a public company, while Australia's Macquarie Group on Friday reported a 24 percent fall in first-half earnings and cut its full-year outlook.

Daiwa said its CEO and chairman would have their basic pay cut by 40 percent to take responsibility for the poor earnings.

Iwamoto said the company was focused on forging a strategy to bolster its wholesale operations but that it was not looking for a partner in investment banking, a move some analysts have said may be necessary for it to be competitive. (Editing by Chris Gallagher and Michael Watson)