Glencore Xstrata looks to sell Dakota Growers Pasta business -sources

| July 9
July 9 Glencore Xstrata PLC is looking
to sell its Dakota Growers Pasta Co business as it continues to
divest assets acquired from its $6 billion purchase of Canadian
grain handler Viterra last year, according to three sources with
knowledge of the process.
Glencore is working with Barclays PLC to sell St.
Louis Park, Minnestota-based Dakota Growers in a deal which
could value the nation's third-largest pasta maker at $300
million to $400 million, the sources said on Tuesday.
Glencore and Barclays could not be immediately reached for
comment.
To please regulators, Glencore has already sold a number of
Vieterra assets to Agrium Inc, CF Industries Holdings
Inc and Richardson.
Dakota Growers is likely to draw interest from companies
like ConAgra Foods Inc and Ebro Foods S.A.,
one of the sources said.
Viterra acquired Dakota Growers for $240 million in March
2010.