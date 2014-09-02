Dakota Plains to build third oil storage tank at rail terminal

Sept 2 Dakota Plains Holdings Inc said
on Tuesday it would build a third, 90,000-barrel storage tank
for Bakken crude oil at its Pioneer Rail Terminal in North
Dakota.
The expansion, which will cost $5.5 million, will boost the
terminal's storage capacity to 270,000 barrels.
The Pioneer terminal in New Town, North Dakota, on the Fort
Berthold Indian Reservation, collects crude oil from delivery
trucks, stores the oil, and then loads it onto rail cars for
export.
Dakota Plains, together with joint venture partner World
Fuel Services Corp, says the new capacity is needed as
Hiland Partners is about to open a new pipeline and Canadian
Pacific boosts rail capacity in the region.
Hiland Partners, a privately-held midstream company chaired
by Continental Resources Inc Chief Executive Harold
Hamm, is building its 450-mile (724 km), 50,000 barrel-per-day
Double H pipeline from Dore, North Dakota, to Guernsey, Wyoming.
