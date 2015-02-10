Dalian Wanda says to buy Swiss sports firm for $1.2 bln

BEIJING Feb 10 Dalian Wanda Group Co, which controls China's biggest property developer and largest cinema chain, said it has agreed to buy Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG with a group of investors for 1.05 billion euros ($1.19 billion).
In its latest push into entertainment and leisure, Dalian Wanda said in a statement it would own 68.2 percent of Infront. The statement did not name the other shareholders.
The deal comes as Dalian Wanda aggressively expands overseas and diversifies through a string of purchases. The conglomerate has announced three large investments outside China since the beginning of this year.
($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
更多 瑞士市场报道
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SGS says 2016 profit 543 mln Sfr, announces 250 mln Sfr share buyback
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.