Saudi's ADC weighs bid for land rig operator Dalma -sources

DUBAI, Sept 6 Saudi Arabia's Arabian Drilling
Company (ADC) is considering bidding for Dalma Energy, sources
told Reuters, in a deal which could value the land rig operator
at more than $500 million.
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs had been hired to
arrange the sale of Dalma, which is owned by a consortium of
investors through Saudi-based Al Qahtani Investments, two of the
sources said on Tuesday.
ADC is interested in Dalma's assets including those in Saudi
Arabia, Oman and Algeria, a third source said, adding that talks
began about three or four months ago and the potential
transaction is in the due diligence stage.
A deal is expected to be completed by the end of October,
the third source added.
The first source said the transaction could value Dalma at
more than $500 million.
Dalma Energy owns and operates 31 land rigs throughout the
Gulf, Asia and Africa, according to its website, and lists a
range of clients including BP, Saudi Aramco and DNO Oman.
ADC is a joint venture company 51 percent owned by
Saudi-based Industrialization & Energy Services Co (TAQA). The
rest is controlled by oilfield services provider Schlumberger
.
Dalma Energy did not respond to emails seeking comment, and
TAQA was not immediately reachable for comment. In an emailed
statement to Reuters, Schlumberger said it did not discuss
mergers and acquisitions. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
International oil companies have slashed spending and
investment in the last two years due to the slump in oil prices,
the impact of which has been felt throughout the energy sector.
Gulf-based rig contractors and oilfield service companies
have been forced to accept often-steep cuts to their contracts
with oil explorers, although activity has remained higher than
in other parts of the world as Gulf producers - in particular
Saudi Arabia - maintain production levels to keep market share.
Dalma was ranked the third-largest owner of land rigs in the
Middle East and North Africa region, according to a statement
published by one of its bank lenders when announcing a $313
million loan for the company in 2015.
