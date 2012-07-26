Dana Holding earnings beat expectations, forecast lowered

July 26 Dana Holding Corp reported
better-than-expected earnings on Thursday, based on strong North
American vehicle production.
However, the Ohio-based company lowered its full-year
forecast of sales to $7.5 billion from $7.6 billion and its
adjusted earnings per share forecast to $1.94 from $2.01 due to
the impact of foreign currency exchange and a softening in its
business outside of North America.
Dana's net income was $86 million, or 53 cents per share,
compared with $68 million, or 41 cents per share, a year before.
Excluding one-time items, Dana's earnings were 56 cents per
share, beating the 50 cents per share forecast by analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales for the quarter were $1.95 billion, near year-ago net
sales of $1.93 billion.