Dana Holding earnings beat expectations, forecast lowered

July 26 Dana Holding Corp reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday, based on strong North American vehicle production.

However, the Ohio-based company lowered its full-year forecast of sales to $7.5 billion from $7.6 billion and its adjusted earnings per share forecast to $1.94 from $2.01 due to the impact of foreign currency exchange and a softening in its business outside of North America.

Dana's net income was $86 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with $68 million, or 41 cents per share, a year before.

Excluding one-time items, Dana's earnings were 56 cents per share, beating the 50 cents per share forecast by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales for the quarter were $1.95 billion, near year-ago net sales of $1.93 billion.