UPDATE 1-Auto parts maker Dana reports higher Q3 profit

Oct 27 U.S. auto parts supplier Dana Holding
Corp (DAN.N) reported a higher third quarter profit on
Thursday, helped by a jump in revenue and keeping its costs
low.
The Maumee, Ohio-based company reported net income of $110
million, up from $46 million a year earlier. Excluding one-time
items, the maker of axles, driveshafts and transmissions
reported an adjusted profit of 45 cents per share.
Revenue jumped 30 percent to $2 billion.
Dana also said it expected earnings per share between $1.65
and $1.70 in 2011, skewing to the high end of its earlier
outlook of $1.60 to $1.70.
Analysts, on average, expect full year results to be $1.66
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)