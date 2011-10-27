UPDATE 1-Auto parts maker Dana reports higher Q3 profit

Oct 27 U.S. auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp (DAN.N) reported a higher third quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in revenue and keeping its costs low.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company reported net income of $110 million, up from $46 million a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the maker of axles, driveshafts and transmissions reported an adjusted profit of 45 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 30 percent to $2 billion.

Dana also said it expected earnings per share between $1.65 and $1.70 in 2011, skewing to the high end of its earlier outlook of $1.60 to $1.70.

Analysts, on average, expect full year results to be $1.66 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Dave Zimmerman)