Dana Holdings to close Michigan plant by end-2013

April 18 Auto parts supplier Dana Holdings Corp
plans to close its 150-worker plant in Rochester Hills,
Michigan, and shift the production to two other factories, the
company said on Wednesday.
The work done at the suburban Detroit plant will be shifted
to Dana plants in St. Clair, Michigan, and Paris, Tennessee,
next year, Dana spokesman Chuck Hartlage said in a statement.
Dana said workers at Rochester Hills can transfer to the
nearby St. Clair plant or the one in Tennessee.
It will be "business as usual" until the shifting of work is
completed by the end of 2013, Dana said.
"After much consideration, the company determined that
consolidation of these facilities was necessary to the long-term
success of our U.S. engine cooling business," Dana said.
Equipment from the Rochester Hills plant will start to be
moved later this year and the plant will shut by the end of
2013, the company said.
Dana, a supplier of axles, drive shafts and transmissions,
showed a 22 percent rise in fourth-quarter 2011 revenue, to
$1.91 billion.
Based in Maumee, Ohio, Dana employs about 24,500 people in
26 countries.
The plan to close the Rochester Hills plant was reported by
the Detroit Free Press earlier on Wednesday.