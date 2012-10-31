Dana Gas says has been in talks on sukuk maturity

DUBAI Oct 31 Dana Gas has been in
discussions with holders of its $920 million Islamic bond
maturing Oct. 31 on a restructuring of the sukuk, the company
said in a brief statement on Wednesday.
"Dana Gas confirms...it has been engaged in discussions with
the Ad-Hoc Committee of Sukuk Certificate holders to reach a
consensual solution to the restructuring of the sukuk, which it
believes to be in the best interests of all stakeholders," it
said without elaborating on how the talks had proceeded.
Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with
the matter, that Dana Gas was set to become the first United
Arab Emirates company to fail to repay an Islamic bond on
maturity.