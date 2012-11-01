UPDATE 3-Dana creditors talk tough after Islamic bond miss

* Dana says in talks to amend, extend sukuk terms
* Bondholders to claim Dana's Egyptian assets - source
* Company missed $920 million outstanding payment on
Wednesday
* Shares suspended on Abu Dhabi bourse
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Nov 1 The United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas
failed to repay a $920 million Islamic bond on
maturity, prompting a source close to holders of the bond to say
they will stake claim to the natural gas producer's extensive
Egyptian assets.
Dana, a leading Middle East natural gas company, said on
Thursday it was in talks with bondholders to amend and extend
the terms of the bond, or sukuk, after it became the first firm
from the UAE not to repay a bond on maturity.
But a source close to the creditors said Dana sukukholders
are determined to go after the assets used to back the issue.
"Bondholders will now pursue an enforcement of Egyptian
assets and pursue their unlimited recourse $1 billion claim
against Dana Gas PJSC," the source said, declining to be named.
Dana has operations in Egypt and Iraq, is listed on the Abu
Dhabi stock exchange and is headquartered in the emirate of
Sharjah. The Abu Dhabi bourse suspended Dana shares on Thursday,
pending clarification on the Islamic bond.
Although indebted firms in the Gulf Arab state have extended
maturities on billions of dollars in bank loans since the onset
of the world financial crisis of 2008-09, no sukuk have been
restructured or unpaid on maturity.
There are very few private corporate bonds or sukuk
outstanding in the UAE, as most issuance has so far been from
the state, or state-linked entities, and financial institutions.
Other bonds and sukuk in the Gulf Arab region did not appear
to be affected by the non-payment of Dana's sukuk.
Islamic finance, launched in its modern form in the 1970s
and estimated to have global assets of over $1 trillion, offers
investments that comply with Islamic law which bans interest or
investing in industries that involve gambling or alcohol. Sukuk
are one of Islamic finance's highest profile products.
Some in the industry claim sukuk are safer than traditional
bonds because they are effectively certificates of ownership in
a real asset and not pure debt.
The Dana saga is not expected to have any significant impact
on sukuk issuance or prices because the firm, a relatively small
one compared to other issuers, is seen as a special case not
representative of Gulf economies which are growing strongly.
Dana, which is privately owned, is not seen as a strategic
entity for the UAE so any government support is unlikely.
NO MAJOR CONTAGION
"We haven't seen any major contagion in the Gulf bond and
sukuk markets from this news. Frankly, institutional investors
appear to be taking this in their stride," Chavan Bhogaita, head
of markets strategy at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, said.
Dana has a three-day grace period to make the payment but
"appear unlikely to do so," the source added.
The UAE's largest listed natural gas firm, hit by payment
delays from Egypt and Iraq's Kurdistan region, said it had also
missed an $18.75 million accrued profit payment due Oct. 30 on
the five-year sukuk, issued with a 7.5 percent coupon.
It had repurchased $80 million of the $1 billion bond in
2008. Dana said it had paid $356 million to bondholders over the
last five years.
"Dana Gas is in ongoing discussions with an ad-hoc committee
of sukuk holders over terms to amend and extend the sukuk," it
said in a bourse statement.
Bondholders have yet to issue a formal statement.
The convertible sukuk has gained global interest as most of
the debt is said to be owned by big investment firms including
BlackRock Inc and Ashmore Group.
The sukuk is secured against Dana's Egyptian operations,
Sajaa Gas Private Ltd, a gas processing and sweetening plant in
Sharjah, and United Gas Transmissions Co, a pipeline project to
supply Iranian gas which is yet to start up.
Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Dana would not repay
the sukuk on the Oct. 31 maturity. They said the two sides had
entered a so-called standstill, valid for up to six months, in
early October to allow talks to continue.
PAYMENT DELAYS
Dana's problems worsened in 2011 after political unrest in
the region led to payment delays from Egypt and Iraq's Kurdistan
region. It had outstanding receivables of 754 million dirhams
($205 million) in Egypt and 1.33 billion dirhams in Kurdistan as
at Sept. 30.
Dana said liquidity challenges, mainly due to non-payments
from Egypt and Kurdistan, are "short term" and it is committed
to finding a consensual solution with the bondholders.
"Telling investors that they have successfully paid all
coupon payments thus far and are committed to a consensual
arrangement is pretty lame. Bottom line is that they (Dana)
didn't pay the $920 million that was due yesterday," Bhogaita
said.
In May, Dana said it had hired Blackstone Group,
Deutsche Bank and law firm Latham & Watkins as
advisers. Investors have hired Moelis and law firm Linklaters.
Dana's shares and sukuk have been under pressure on investor
worries of non-payment of the outstanding bond.
The sukuk, which is lightly traded, was
quoted at 66 cents to the dollar according to prices from Nomura
Holdings, unchanged from Wednesday's close. It was quoted at 78
cents to the dollar earlier in the week but slumped after
reports of non-payment.
"This was well-flagged and with the restructuring, sukuk
holders will be looking at any way Dana can monetise its
assets," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management.
In a separate statement, Dana said its third-quarter net
profit fell 27 percent to 104 million dirhams from 143 million
dirhams a year ago. Its cash balances stood at 516 million
dirhams as of Sept. 30.
Revenue for the period fell 21 percent to 512 million
dirhams, due to a decline in Egypt production and lower
hydrocarbon prices, Dana said.