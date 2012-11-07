UPDATE 2-UAE's Dana Gas says reaches deal on $1 bln sukuk

* To cancel $80 mln of its holding in sukuk
* Sukuk holders to receive partial payment in cash
* Remaining amount to be split into two sukuk
* Dana shares suspended on Abu Dhabi bourse
DUBAI, Nov 7 Dana Gas Co, the first
UAE company to fail to meet a bond redemption, said it had
reached a restructuring deal "in principle" to repay a $1
billion sukuk, potentially averting seizure of its assets.
Natural gas producer Dana, headquartered in the emirate of
Sharjah, said it will cancel $80 million of the Islamic bond and
sukuk holders will receive a part payment in cash from Dana as
part of deal reached with an ad-hoc group of bond holders.
It did not say in its statement how much it would pay bond
holders. Dana's cash position stood at 516 million dirhams
($140.5 million) at Sept. 30, according to its Q3 earnings
statement.
The remaining amount of the sukuk will be split between a
new ordinary sukuk and a new convertible one with revised
economic terms, Dana said. It gave no further details.
"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement, which we
believe best preserves the interests of all stakeholders," Dana
Chairman Adel Khalid Al-Sabeeh said in the statement.
Dana's shares, which were suspended to allow for the
statement to be made, remained unchanged to the pre-announcement
price - up 4.9 percent at 0740 GMT.
Anastasios Dalgiannakis, institutional trading manager at
Mubasher, said it was hard to assess the implications of the
deal without full details but it was likely to be negative for
equity holders.
"The element of a new convertible increases the risk of
dilution for shareholders and the ordinary sukuk increases the
risk of Dana adding further assets (such as those in Kurdistan)
as security, which will mean subordination for equity holders,"
he said.
STANDSTILL AGREED
The company said it had entered into a standstill agreement
with the creditors committee. The sukuk matured on Oct. 31. Dana
repurchased about $80 million of the sukuk in 2008, leaving
$920 million outstanding.
A source close to the creditors told Reuters last week that
bond holders were considering claiming the Egyptian assets of
Dana Gas, which were used as security against the issue.
Dana formally acknowledged on Monday that it had failed to
redeem a $920 million Islamic bond and asked holders of the
sukuk to decide on their course of action.
Dana has been hit by payment delays on the gas it supplies
to Egypt and Iraq's Kurdistan region.
Its shares have slumped on the Abu Dhabi bourse since
Reuters reported last week that the company was set to miss the
repayment deadline.
The sukuk is said to be held by large investment firms like
BlackRock Inc and Ashmore Group.
Dana is advised by The Blackstone Group, Deutsche
Bank and law firm Latham & Watkins. The ad hoc group
of creditors is advised by Moelis and Linklaters.