UAE's Dana Gas says no impact on Iraqi Kurdistan ops from fighting

DUBAI, June 15 Abu Dhabi-listed energy firm Dana
Gas, one of the largest oil and gas investors in Iraqi
Kurdistan, said on Sunday its operations there had not been
affected by fighting elsewhere in the country in recent days.
The insurgent offensive that has threatened to dismember
Iraq spread to the northwest of the country on Sunday, after
fighters belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant
and other Sunni Muslim armed groups seized Mosul and stormed
several towns on the road to Baghdad last week.
Shares in Dana Gas dropped 4.8 percent on Sunday as part of
a wider rout in Gulf stock exchanges that was partly due to the
news from Iraq. Abu Dhabi's bourse slumped 2 percent.
"Dana Gas' operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
continue uninterrupted in light of recent events in Iraq. All
our facilities and people are safe and there have been no
incidents affecting our operations," Dana said in a statement to
Reuters.
Iraqi Kurdistan provided 29,300 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd) to Dana Gas in the first quarter of 2014 out of
the company's total production of 68,800 boepd, according to
company data.
However, the company has struggled to secure payments from
its Kurdistan business, with non-payment prompting it to file an
arbitration case in London last October against the regional
government.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)