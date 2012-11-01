版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 1日 星期四 18:34 BJT

BRIEF-Bourse suspends Dana Gas shares pending clarification on sukuk

DUBAI Nov 1 Dana Gas Co PJS : * Shares to be suspended pending clarification on islamic bond - bourse

