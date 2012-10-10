版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 18:09 BJT

Danaher, Cooper to sell tools JV to Bain Capital

Oct 10 Danaher Corp and Cooper Industries said they will sell their hand and power tools joint venture, Apex Tool Group, to Bain Capital for about $1.6 billion.

Danaher and Cooper each own a 50 percent interest in Apex, which makes Crescent wrenches, Lufkin measuring tapes and hand tools for Sears Holdings Corp's Craftsman brand.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐