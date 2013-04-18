版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Danaher shares down 3.2 pct premarket after results

NEW YORK, April 18 Danaher Corp : * Shares down 3.2 percent in premarket trading after results

