公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Danaher shares fall 3.6 percent in premarket trade

NEW YORK Oct 18 Danaher Corp : * Shares fall 3.6 percent in premarket trade

