版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 18日 星期二 19:14 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Danaher: Increases quarterly dividend

(Corrects company name in headline)

Feb 18 Danaher Corp : * Danaher increases quarterly dividend * Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐