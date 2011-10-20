UPDATE 2-Danaher profit beats Wall Street estimates

* Q3 shr from cont ops $0.73 vs. $0.70 expected
* Q3 sales up 46 pct to $4.52 bln
* Says environment 'likely to be more challenging'
(Adds comparison to estimates)
Oct 20 Industrial and healthcare conglomerate
Danaher Corp (DHR.N) reported a lower quarterly profit on
Thursday amid costs for its Beckman Coulter acquisition, but
results beat Wall Street forecasts.
Net earnings were $523.4 million, or 74 cents per share,
compared with $646.4 million, or 95 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations came to 73
cents a share, beating average analyst estimates by 3 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue jumped 46 percent to $4.52 billion, mainly
reflecting acquisitions, ahead of Wall Street forecasts of
$4.46 billion.
The Washington-based maker of medical technology, dental
tools and water treatment equipment did not immediately update
its full-year profit forecast, but said the environment was
likely to be more challenging. The company typically gives its
profit outlook on its conference call before the start of
trading.
Danaher has been both an active buyer and seller of
businesses as it focuses its portfolio on higher-margin,
faster-growing areas including life sciences, dental and
medical technology. It paid $5.8 billion for medical
diagnostics company Beckman Coulter in its biggest-ever deal.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Derek Caney)