NetScout to buy Danaher's communications business for $2.6 bln

Oct 13 NetScout Systems Inc said it would buy Danaher Corp's communications business in a stock deal valued at about $2.6 billion, to expand its IT management and cybersecurity businesses.

Danaher shareholders will get about 62.5 million NetScout shares, the companies said in a joint statement.

NetScout shares closed at $41.91 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)